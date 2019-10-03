Gore Bay resident faces numerous sexual offence related charges

(GORE BAY, ON) – During the month of September, 2019, officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to several allegations of inappropriate touching of minors by a person known to them in Gore Bay, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, a 55-year old from Gore Bay, Ontario has been charged with:

Sexual Assault – three counts, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code (CC);

Sexual Exploitation – two counts, contrary to section 153(1)(a) of the CC;

Voyeurism, contrary to section 162(1) of the CC;

Sexual Interference, contrary to section 151 of the CC; and

Overcome Resistance by Administering or Attempting to Administer a Drug, contrary to section 246(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in October, 2019.

The accused’s name has been withheld to protect the identity if the victims.