Gore Bay presents Lifetime Achievement Awards to pair of late community icons

GORE BAY – The Town of Gore Bay posthumously recognized two former icons of the community with lifetime achievement awards.

Edwin Franklin Priddle and Doctor Fred Strain were recognized with Gore Bay Lifetime Achievement Awards in a ceremony that took place in the Gore Bay Community Hall this past Saturday afternoon. “I would like to begin by welcoming everyone here. Today, on behalf of the citizens of Gore Bay I have the honour and privilege of presenting two lifetime achievement awards, both posthumously and both to very well respected and deserving individuals,” said Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne. He explained this initiative “was started by our former mayor Ron Lane in 2015 to recognize residents of Gore Bay who went above and beyond to help make our community a better place to live.”

“Not to brag but we all know that Gore Bay is the most beautiful, friendly place to live on Manitoulin Island and this is not by accident,” said Mayor Osborne. “It is a direct result of the actions and contributions of our citizens that have lived or live here today.”

“There are some citizens who throughout their lives have had a bigger impact on our community through their professional, business, civic or community involvement,” continued Mayor Osborne. “Our two recipients today were those types of people. In their own unique way they made sacrifices and contributions for the benefit of us today.”

He explained the two are, “Dr. Fredrick A. Strain ‘Doc Strain’ and Edwin Franklin Priddle ‘E.F. Priddle.’ Some of you will have had the opportunity to know or are related to these individuals. I did not have the opportunity to grow up here in Gore Bay nor did I have the honour to meet them. I have had the opportunity to learn about these two gentlemen through talking to family members and stories I have heard over the years at the local coffee shops.”

On the awards presented by the town it reads: “In recognition of a lifetime of significant contribution to his community of the Town of Gore Bay and, by such contribution efforts, he has improved the quality of life for the citizens of Gore Bay and beyond.”

“I will present the first award posthumously to Frederick S. Strain,” continued Mayor Osborne. “He was born on the family farm on Noble Sideroad in Gordon Township, one of 11 children. He did his internship in Welland, Ontario where he met his future wife Mysa Bell. Dr. Strain spent most of his career in Gore Bay except for the Second World War where he served with the Royal Canadian Medical Corps and achieved the rank of major.”

A Town of Gore Bay Lifetime Achievement Award was presented posthumously to Edwin Franklin Priddle last Saturday. Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne and Councillor Kevin Woestenenk present the award to Mollyanne McLaughlin, daughter of Mr. Priddle.

“Some of you may remember visiting the doctors’ office up the hill or his office above the old McRae drug store. He spent many years serving the people of Gore Bay and Western Manitoulin. House calls, in his office in the middle of the night, 24 hours a day, seven days a week; it would be hard to find anyone today to commit that much time to their chosen profession and the community they serve,” said Mayor Osborne.

“Back in the early days of his career there wasn’t a medical system in place like we have today. Payment for service could come in many forms, not always money. I remember Jim Strain ‘J.D.’ telling a story at the coffee shop of his father accepting chickens and produce or whatever was offered as payment.”

“If you talk to people in our town it would be easy to find someone whose life has been somehow touched by Dr. Strain,” said Mayor Osborne. He noted, “in 1971 there was a party put on by the communities of Western Manitoulin to celebrate his 70th birthday. He was asked when he was going to retire. His response was, ‘if my health is spared I will continue with my chosen profession.’ After many years of service to his community and beyond, he passed in June of 1972 in his 71st year, still serving his community to the end.”

“At this time I would like Mrs. Molly Riching, Mr. Strain’s daughter, to accept this award on his behalf,” said Mayor Osborne.

“Our second recipient of the Gore Bay Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously is Edwin Franklin Priddle ‘E.F. Priddle,” he said. “I did not have the honour of knowing Frank Priddle but I will quote Molly McLaughlin, Frank’s last surviving child. “I think this would be a description any father would be proud of,” he said, reading the quote, “‘my father Frank Priddle was a well-respected, hard working, likeable man who raised his family in Gore Bay and was always there to lend a helping hand.’”

He explained, “Mr. Priddle spent the majority of his life in Gore Bay with his wife Coral and four children, who all raised their families here. Mr. Priddle served in World War One and was a respected businessman.”

He operated the Priddle Timber Company, the Dry Docks Boat Repair in the Harbour and Priddle Motors (the latter which) some of you may remember as Charlie’s Shell,” said Mayor Osborne.

“Mr. Priddle was also Gore Bay’s second-longest-serving mayor. He was instrumental in getting the Gore Bay Memorial Arena built, the municipal building at 8 Dawson Street, Gore Bay High School and the Turkey Plant,” continued Mayor Osborne. “He was active in many community groups and clubs. He was a Rotarian, Legion member and president, Masonic Lodge member, active in the curling club and men’s baseball.”

“It is true what they say. If you want something done, give the task to a busy person and it will get done,” said Mayor Osborne.

“It is obvious Mr. Frank Priddle was a very busy man. I will again quote Mrs. Mollyanne McLaughlin. ‘My father Frank Priddle was a well-respected, hardworking, likeable man who raised his family in Gore Bay and was always there to lend a helping hand.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is why Edwin Franklin Priddle was chosen to receive the Gore Bay Lifetime Achievement Award. Mrs. McLaughlin, would you please accept this award on behalf of your father.”

Ms. McLaughlin stated, “I’m honoured to accept this award on behalf of my father. He would have been very proud to have received the award at the same time as Dr. Strain, who was our family doctor, and delivered four of the grandsons. I would especially like to thank the town for this award and for the family and friends that came out today. I thank you all.”

Previously, the town has honoured Doug Smith, John McQuarrie, John Gordon Lane, Edyth Dorene Noble (McDougall), Phyllis Smith, Randy Thibault, Dr. Robert Hamilton, Dr. Shelagh McRae, Lawrence Lane and Nicole Weppler with similar awards.