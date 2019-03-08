Gore Bay peewee team are Island ‘B’ champs

GORE BAY—The Gore Bay Bruins peewee hockey team won the Manitoulin Island Minor Hockey Association B division finals last week in dramatic fashion.

After opening the best two-out-of-three final series with an 8-0 shutout win in the first game of the series against M’Chigeeng, M’Chigeeng tied the series with a double overtime 4-3 win in game two at home.

The two teams met in the third and deciding game in Gore Bay on Thursday evening of last week. Again the two teams battled to a second overtime period, with Gore Bay winning on a goal by Kowan Orford to win the series.

The Gore Bay Bruins peewee team is coached by Brad Hawke, and the players include Blaec Quinlan, Isaiah Manitowabi, Ryder Lockyer, Alex Wilson-Zegil, Abby Hawke, Johnny Antoine-Nakoochee, Avery Nodecker, Patrick McCann, Kowan Orford, Tessa Merrylees and Hailey Hawke.