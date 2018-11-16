Gore Bay Masonic Lodge move into new location

GORE BAY—On Thursday, November 8 Gore Bay Masonic Lodge #472 held its initial meeting at their new location at 8 Dawson Street in Gore Bay, the former Gore Bay Fire Hall.

Making this meeting extra special was the annual visit from the Masonic Lodge District Deputy Grand Master of the Sudbury-Manitoulin District, R.W. Bro. Paavo Liukko. It was also the initiation for a new candidate, Merv Gilchrist.

Among the Masonic brethren who have attended meetings at the three different lodge locations in Gore Bay, and were at the opening last week, were Loyalle McDougall, Don Carter, Norm Hore, Peter Gordon, Bruce Gordon, Bill Clark, Claire Bracken, Doug Ashick and Ray Barlow.

Previous to the Dawson Street location, the Masons had been at the Agnes Street location, and prior to that, until the late 1980s, downtown on Meredith Street (Gammie Block) above what is now Island Promotions.

Lodge members had constructed the previous building themselves, after having the land donated for the building from Lauchie and Alma McDougall.

The new owners of the building on Dawson Street had remodeled the fire bays to accommodate the new Masonic Lodge location.