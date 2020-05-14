UCCM Police charge Gore Bay man with traffic offence

On 14 May 2020, a male party, resident of Gore Bay, attended the M’Chigeeng First Nation and advised that he had an appointment to attend an essential service. However, that essential service was bypassed and another business in the community was attended.

The UCCM APS Chief of Police was at the business on another matter. The male party advised he had exigent circumstances that required him to attend the business. The male was cautioned on the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act for fail to comply with an order made during an emergency. The male then identified that he was a resident of Manitoulin Island and he should be free to travel anywhere on the Island including the First Nation.

Further investigation revealed that the male’s vehicle registration expired in October 2019. The male party was charged with Drive Motor Vehicle, No Currently Validated Permit, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

Further, the male party did not attend the essential service he originally advised he was going to. The UCCM APS again reminds everyone that the emergency order restrictions are in place in all our member communities. This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to please be respectful of the inherent rights being exercised by our First Nations. We are committed to “Leading the Way to Safer Communities.”