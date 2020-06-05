Gore Bay Lionsfest cancelled for 2020

GORE BAY – The Gore Bay-Western Manitoulin Lions Club has announced that regrettably, the annual Lionsfest celebrations set to take place in July have been cancelled for this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “everyone in the club agreed that Lionsfest should be cancelled this year,” said Lion Larry Hunter. “Many of the events we hold would bring too many people in close proximity to each other and with the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing requirements in place it was felt that we should cancel the event this year.”

Lion Gord Flanagan added, “we would like to thank all those who have supported and participated in our Lionsfest weekend event over the years. We hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this difficult time, and we look forward to hosting Lionsfest once again in 2021.”