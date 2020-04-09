GORE BAY – The Gore Bay-Western Manitoulin Lions Club has received support from the Town of Gore Bay council for their proposal to have a shade gazebo constructed near the town’s splash pad, if the club’s funding application is approved.

“The Lions Club is offering to help the town by constructing a gazebo near the splash pad,” stated Gore Bay Deputy Mayor Kevin Woestenenk at a Gore Bay council meeting held recently.

“They’ve applied for funding for the project,” said Gore Bay clerk Stasia Carr.

Council received a recommendation from its general government committee that pending approval of the 2020 Canadian Dermatology Association Shade Structure Grant that a shade gazebo be installed by the splash pad.

Lions Club treasurer Larry Hunter explained in a letter to council, “we, the Gore Bay-Western Manitoulin Lions Club are applying for a grant under the 2020 Canadian Dermatology Association’s Shade Structure Grant Program. We are requesting funding for a 10-foot by 20-foot prebuilt structure, to be supplied by Rob Seifried Construction of Kagawong, made of white cedar with a steel roof and two six-foot picnic tables inside. The cost of $11,356.50 includes delivery and set-up.”

“There will be no cost to the Town of Gore Bay,” pointed out Mr. Hunter. He explained, “this shade structure would be located by the splash pad and would give people, especially young children, a place to get out of the sun.”

Councillor Aaron Wright noted it would be benefit the town to have this gazebo in place.

“I only have one concern, being that it (gazebo) may be closed in too,” said Councillor Paulie Nodecker. “I’m all for their (Lions Club) offer to put up this gazebo.”

Councillor Patricia Bailey indicated she also shares the same concern as Councillor Nodecker.

“The request has nothing to do with the design, but (funding application) support (from council),” said Councillor Nodecker.

Council passed a resolution that, pending approval of the Lions Club’s application for funding, they support a shade gazebo being installed by the town splash pad, pending design approval by council.