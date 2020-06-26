Gore Bay Library now open for curbside pickups

GORE BAY—While the Gore Bay Union Public Library is now open for pickups, the library introduced a new feature recently, a new website for its patrons to use.

“The Gore Bay Union Public Library is open for curbside pickups, open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 4 pm and Friday from 10 am to 12 noon for this service,” said Johanna Allison, chief librarian, in a press release. “Patrons of the library can call the library at 705-282-2221, email us at gorebaylibrary@gorebaycable.com or visit our website at GoreBayUnionPublicLibrary.ca and search our collection there. We can also choose for you, make up a bag and surprise you.”

Ms. Allison explained, “the website is a new feature for our library. It is being worked on and things are happening to it all the time so folks should be checking it out.”

“We still offer printing, faxing or scan and send to folks who need to have this done,” continued Ms. Allison. “Just call and make arrangements with the staff at the library. This will be done in a safe and confidential manner.”

The library has not moved forward into stage two yet as the town building is still locked and the library is not ready with protective barriers or other personal protective equipment (PPE). “We look forward to reopening and seeing all our friends back, and until that time we will practice all we have been doing so well, social distancing, washing and waiting.”