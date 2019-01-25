Gore Bay Legion to be well represented at district euchre championship

GORE BAY—Four teams from the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Branch 514 in Gore Bay have qualified for the district Legion euchre championship. This comes after the RCL Zone H3 euchre tournament held this past Saturday at the Gore Bay Legion.

“We send eight teams to the district championship,” said Glen Geeza, zone sports chair at the awards ceremony.

Taking first place overall with 14 wins and 25 points was the RCL Branch #591 team from Britt, which included Shirley Picard, Jennie Bouchard, Claudette Buisson and Eveline Plaunt.

A team from Branch 76 took second place. Finishing in third place was an RCL #514 team made up of Bob Foster, Mike Riching, Marilyn Blackburn and Tom Howard. Another Branch #76 team took fourth place, while the RCL Branch #514 team made up of Gerald and Ellen LeBlanc, Cathy Haskett and Keith Rogerson placed fifth.

In sixth was the Branch #514 team made up of Margaret Robinson, Ann Graham, Barbara Middaugh and Erwin Thompson. And finishing in eight place was the RCL Branch #514 team of Donna Foster, Joyce McDonald, Drew Patterson and Mervin Lewis.

The alternate team was made up of Tracey Graham, Doug Graham, Allison Idle and Diane Riching.

The RCL District zone H3 champions will take place on March 2 in Port Loring.

Special note should be made of all the volunteer runners, workers, sports chair Drew Patterson and all those who provided the food for the lunch during the tournament.