Gore Bay Legion gets ready to reopen

GORE BAY—It appears that the Royal CanadIan Legion (RCL) Branch 514 in Gore Bay will be reopening again today, Friday, July 24, after having been closed the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yes, we are going to be trying to open this Friday,” said Carrie Lewis, president of RCL Branch 514, in an interview with the Recorder this past Monday. “Leo (Orford, manager) thinks everything required can be in place by then. This includes, for example, physical distancing, protective barriers being put in place, having personal protective equipment and training of staff to screen people as they visit the legion.”

There is a poster displayed on the entrance door into the legion which states “good news coming Friday” and Ms. Lewis said there have been a lot of inquiries and anticipation about the legion reopening. She said in case the legion does not open this Friday, they would be looking at next week to open.