Gore Bay Legion among donors to Northern Cancer Foundation

STURGEON FALLS – The Northeastern Ontario branches of the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL), including the RCL Branch 514 in Gore Bay, recently provided a very generous donation to the Northern Cancer Foundation.

Northeastern Ontario RCL branches pooled their funds to provide a very generous $21,400 donation to the Northern Cancer Foundation at their annual District H meeting held in Sturgeon Falls recently.

The District H legions have chosen to raise funds for CT Scanner Suite technology upgrades in support of the new Lung Cancer Screening for People at High Risk Program. This program is one of only three in Ontario and is expected to cost $500,000. Over the last several years, the Legions have donated $645,000 to the Northeast Cancer Centre’s brachytherapy program.

Trevor and Beverly Wright represented RCL Branch 514 Gore Bay at the District H annual meeting. Ms. Wright told the Recorder in an email that Branch 514 donated $1,000 to the Northern Cancer Foundation CT scanner. A total of $21,400 was donated that day from branches in District H for the CT scanner project, and over the past 25 years District H has donated over $650,000 to the Northern Cancer Research Foundation for various projects.

“We’re so thankful for the continual funding from the District H legions; they’re such an incredible group,” said Tannys Laughren, executive director of the NCF, in a release. “Their support is making such a big difference for people living with cancer in Northeastern Ontario. It’s truly humbling.”

The District H legions that provided funding support included those in Gore Bay, Minnow Lake, North Bay, Levack, Chelmsford, Restoule, Falconbridge, Mattawa, Burks Falls, South River, Britt, Sault Ste. Marie, Port Loring, Dunchurch, Richards Landing and Massey.

Ms. Wright added that there was a total of $118,775 donated at the district convention from branches in District 15. Donations were made to: bursaries, charitable foundations, service dogs, track and field, homeless veterans, youth and education, the Northern Cancer Foundation, veteran’s benevolent and Quartz Ridge Sanctuary.