Gore Bay Harbour Days and Canada Day celebrations postponed until 2021

GORE BAY – The Town of Gore Bay has announced that the highly popular annual Harbour Days event has been postponed for 2020.

“It’s too bad we have to do it, but we don’t have much choice,” stated Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne at a council meeting earlier this week.

Council had reviewed the recommendation of its service club committee which had discussed Harbour Days and decided to make a recommendation to council that Harbour Days be postponed for 2020, to return in 2021.

In a release from the town on Tuesday it states, “in keeping with the government of Ontario’s restrictions for safety and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is with regret that Gore Bay council has decided to postpone Harbour Days 2020.”

“The health and safety of our patrons, the many volunteers and our community is our top priority,” the release notes. “In all consciousness, we cannot ask our generous supporters for sponsorship during this difficult time. The decision to postpone until next season is the right decision during this critical time to protect the health of all those who partake in Harbour Days festivities.”

“We look forward to seeing everyone July 23-25, 2021 as we celebrate as a community again,” the release included.

At this week’s meeting council also considered and approved a recommendation from its recreation committee concerning Canada Day. Canada Day celebrations have also been postponed to a future date.

“We have received funding for Canada Day,” stated town clerk Stasia Carr, who noted these funds can be used next year.

“What would have to change to make (Canada Day) celebrations happen?” asked Councillor Ken Blodgett.

“If the province allowed activities to have gatherings of over 10 people,” said Ms. Carr.