Gore Bay firefighter to be recognized for volunteer efforts during Wolves game

GORE BAY—A member of the Gore Bay/Gordon-Barrie Island Volunteer Fire Department will be recognized for his volunteering efforts at a Sudbury Wolves game this week. As well, Duncan Sinclair will be taking part in the Highway of Heroes bike ride hosted by the Wounded Warriors of Canada later this year.

“At every Friday Sudbury Wolves game during the season they recognize a first responder or a veteran first responder or a veteran during a break in the game in the third period,” Ms. Sinclair told the Recorder last week. “A friend of mine, Dan Draper, a retired veteran with the military who does a lot for the Sudbury and area community sets this program up, and asked me if I would take part.”

“And he also invited me to participate in the Highway of Heroes bike ride from Trenton to Toronto in 2019,” said Mr. Sinclair. “I know only 100 people are invited to this ride. I was honoured when he asked me to take part in both events.”

Mr. Draper, when contacted by the Recorder on Friday of last week explained, “what happened is I’ve been working with the (Sudbury) Wolves for a few years. Being a veteran, I’ve been helping to have these recognition events. A couple of years ago it was decided to honour veterans at games. And this year, this recognition also includes police, fire fighters and paramedics—all first responders.”

“I know Duncan has volunteered for quite a few years on the fire department and I asked him if he would be willing to be honoured at a Wolves game,” said Mr. Draper. “What takes place is that usually when there is about 10 minutes left in the game kids using shovels come out to clear the ice. At the same time we have the person we are recognizing-honouring that night come out in full uniform and I read a brief biography of them. This ceremony is also played on Eastlink television and Oncare supplies the hockey tickets for the evening to the first responder being recognized.”

“This is the third year we have been doing this at Wolves games and the response from the crowd is always unbelievable,” said Mr. Draper.

Mr. Draper also explained that he has been involved in the Highway of Heroes Ride for three years. “It is a bike ride from Trenton to Toronto and the route they use is called the Highway of Heroes. “The ride taking place from Trenton to Toronto will be held in late August. “There is a similar ride that takes place in Victoria, British Columbia,” he said, noting that “this year they will also be adding a route in Nova Scotia. The Wounded Warriors helps out veterans.”

“One hundred first responders take part in the ride with each having to raise $1,250 to participate,” said Mr. Draper. “I went last year with a friend, but he passed away December 3 (2018). I’m doing the ride this year in his honour and have asked others to come with me, including Duncan. There will be 10 of us together taking part with another 90 riders. And we will be raising the money to benefit first responders.”

Mr. Sinclair joined the Gore Bay-Gordon/Barrie Island Fire Department in 2001, and in 2005 he obtained his DZ licence to legally operate the fire trucks. He was promoted to captain in 2008 and took over organizing the Canada Day fireworks show. In 2009 he became the trainer/facilitator for the fire department and looked after doing the fire reports to the Office of the Fire Marshall.