Gore Bay council officially sworn in

GORE BAY—The town of Gore Bay’s newly elected council, which includes a new mayor, two incumbent councillors and four new council members, was officially sworn in at a special council meeting held this past Monday.

Mayor (and former councillor) Dan Osborne, who was acclaimed in this fall’s municipal election, is joined on council by incumbent councillors Kevin Woestenenk and Ken Blodgett, and new councillors Paulie Nodecker, Patricia Bailey, Aaron Wright and Leeanne Woestenenk.

“I would like to welcome everyone here tonight for our first meeting as a new council,” said Mayor Osborne, turning over the process to town clerk Annette Clarke who undertook the swearing in ceremony for the mayor and six councillors, as well as welcoming each to council.

Mayor Osborne said, “I hope we can work as well as a team as the previous council did, and I’m sure we will.” He said with regards to the decision making process, “we will not agree on some issues, but in the end we will always need to consider what is best for the residents of the town. I’m looking forward to the next four years.”

Each of the councillors indicated that they are looking forward to being on council and serving the residents and town of Gore Bay for the next four years.