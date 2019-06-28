Gore Bay council approves drawings for new fitness centre

GORE BAY – Gore Bay Council has given its approval for the design-drawings for the new Gore Bay Fitness Centre.

At a special council meeting, council considered the drawings provided by J.L. Richards for the new fitness centre that is to be located on Agnes Street (the town’s former public works building) in Gore Bay.

“We have the drawings and have a chance to consider accepting them,” said Mayor Dan Osborne.

Council was told the plans for the fitness centre call for a larger building than had originally been presented. The building will be 65 feet long and 36 feet wide. The actual gym/fitness area is 40×36 foot (approximately 1,440 square foot in size). It will include change rooms and bathrooms including one universal bathroom.

“Once approval is given by council, the drawings will be completed, and tenders for construction will go out by the end of the month,” said town clerk Annette Clarke.

Council passed a motion approving the drawings for the new fitness centre, provided by J.L. Richards.