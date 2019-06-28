Gore Bay BMO takes part in Kids Help Phone program

GORE BAY – The Gore Bay branch of the Bank of Montreal supports the Kids Help Phone program.

“BMO is the presenting supporter of Kids Help Phone which is a Canadian charitable organization that provides free online and telephone counselling to children and youth across Canada,” said Deborah Woods, BMO Gore Bay branch manager. In addition to its counselling services, Kids Help Phone also provides information on how to access support services for children and youth.

“This year Amanda Hore, our customer service representative, was our branch team captain and organized two fundraisers a cupcake sale and a ‘Find the Joker’ sale. Customer Nicole Middleton found the joker and won the basket full of BMO promotional items,” said Ms. Woods.

Ms. Woods pointed out, “the branch raised over $300 towards Kids Help Phone and I would like to pay a special thank you to our clients who participated in our fundraisers and donated for such a great cause.”

Every day, young people reach out to Kids Help Phone to find a safe place to be heard without fear or judgment and BMO wants to help continue to ensure kids have access to the support they need, said Ms. Woods. She added that on Sunday, May 5, “we walk with thousands of Canadians to support Kids Help Phone so they can help youth feel more empowered to take on life’s challenges, big and small.”

Anyone in need of support can contact Kids Help Phone 24/7 to get free and confidential help via phone 1-800-668-6868, live chat via smartphone app or text 686868.