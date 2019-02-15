Gore Bay asks neighbours for arena support

TGORE BAY—With a deficit in excess of $87,000 at the end of 2018 for the town’s arena, the town of Gore Bay is requesting financial support from neighbouring municipalities going forward to aid the Gore Bay arena operations.

“We will certainly give this some serious consideration,” stated Billings Township Mayor Ian Anderson, after hearing of the financial situation of the Gore Bay arena, which is used by residents and children of Billings, Gordon/Barrie Island and Burpee-Mills in addition to Gore Bay residents.

Gore Bay Councillor Kevin Woestenenk made a presentation at a Billings council meeting last week. “What I am here for tonight is to request support from your township to help run the arena,” he told council. “As you can see the (arena) expenses have ballooned,” he said, noting, “kids from all surrounding areas (as well as adults) use the arena.” He said for instance, well over half of the players on the Bantam team in Gore Bay a couple of years ago lived in Billings.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Woestenenk outlined in a statement of revenues and expenditures, as of December 31, 2018, that total revenues at the arena were $30,380.74. This included donations of $7,016, rent for the upstairs room, rent from Canskate, rent from minor hockey, rent from women’s hockey, public skating and skate sharpening.

“We took in revenues of just over $30,000,” said Mr. Woestenenk. However, he explained the total expenditures were $117,420.14, leaving a net deficit of $87.039.40. The expenditures included wages, benefits, education allowance, insurance, miscellaneous general, janitorial supplies, hydro—both lights and plant—telephone, sewer/water, plant repair, hot water tank and fuel, repairs and maintenance, machinery rental, capital and gasoline.

Mr. Woestenenk pointed out as well, the arena future capital expenditures for 2019 include a compressor overhaul and inspection in 2019 of $8,843, brine leak repair in 2019 of $6,000, a chiller replacement by 2023 of between $34,000 to $265,000 or more, and lighting replacement for efficiency in 2019 of $11,000 (Gore Bay is awaiting a response on a partial funding application).

“All neighbouring communities have kids using the arena,” said Mr. Woestenenk. “We would really appreciate any funding support that can be provided. He noted that for the past several years the Township of Gordon/Barrie Island has provided financial support of $7,000 to the arena, and Burpee-Mills Township will soon be considering providing support as well.

“I know from my own experience being involved in minor hockey as a coach and having sons that played hockey, I am fully aware of how important the arena is,” stated Billings Mayor Anderson.

“I am supportive of the request for support, it is reasonable,” said Mayor Anderson. “We will certainly discuss this issue,” noting that normally, requests such as this are made by council closer to its budget being set.

“We are willing to work with the township on projects as well,” said Mr. Woestenenk.

Billings Councillor Sharon Alkenbrack inquired as to whether the arena is used in the summer for events.

Mr. Woestenenk explained that some dances are held and other activities like craft shows are held occasionally, but the arena is not used every weekend in the summer. The Gore Bay Farmers Market used to use the arena every week for its market, but several years ago they moved their location outside, to the town waterfront.

“We will certainly give this request serious consideration,” added Mayor Anderson.

Ken Noland, the reeve of Burpee-Mills, said council has tabled the request from Gore Bay for the moment. “We want to see what the province is going to do with the OMPF (Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund) program.”

Lee Hayden, the reeve of Gordon/Barrie Island told The Recorder after a council meeting last week, “we do make a yearly contribution to the arena.” He said the Gore Bay request will be part of the township’s budget deliberations.