Gore Bay Airport to receive almost $4 million makeover

ATIKOKAN—The federal and provincial governments have announced funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan that will support 12 projects in Northern Ontario. These projects will include funding for the rehabilitation of the Gore Bay-Manitoulin Airport and improvements to two roads in Sheshegwaning First Nation.

The announcement took place this past Thursday in Atikokan. The Honourable Marcus Powlowski, member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Rainy River, on behalf of Maryam Monsef, minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Lauarie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, and municipal and First Nation representatives took part.

Funding of $3,966,497 in federal/provincial funding, as well as $283,473 in municipal funding is being provided for the rehabilitation of the Gore Bay-Manitoulin Airport.

The upgrades to the airport will include a new air terminal, helipad, expansion of the secondary runway and enhancements to security and wildlife fencing. This project will improve passenger safety and security, emergency responses and the flow of traffic.

Funding of $1,016,364 is being provided to the Sheshegwaning First Nation (which will contribute $132,636) toward the realigning and upgrading of two roads that will improve public safety, reduce maintenance costs and offer motorists more reliable roads.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Please see next week’s Recorder for more coverage on this story.