Gordon Township golf course, club name changed to ‘Manitoulin Golf’

GORDON-BARRIE ISLAND—With the change in ownership, public consultation and input, the name of the Manitoulin Island Country Club (MICC) has been changed.

“The new name of the golf course is Manitoulin Golf,” stated Scott McDougall, spokesperson for Manitoulin Transport. “With more public input and consultation, it was decided to change the name (of the golf course). And with the change in ownership (recently) it was felt this was the right time to do it.”

Mr. McDougall acknowledged, “one of the first things that occurred after the sale took place were discussions about the name of the course and originally it had been decided not to change the name. But with more public input and consultation it was decided that the name should be changed.”

- Advertisement -

“We wanted to keep Manitoulin in the name,” said Mr. McDougall. He explained, “one of the concerns that was raised with the original name (MICC) was that it reflected a country club, and it was felt it sounds exclusive—and staff at the course kept getting inquiries regarding this.”

“At the same time, the golf course logo has been refreshed,” said Mr. McDougall. (See photo accompanying article).

“The new owners can confirm new golf course maintenance equipment that has been ordered,” continued Mr. McDougall, “and there will be some minor modifications and renovation work at the clubhouse carried out, including new air conditioning.” He added that one of the two housing units at the upstairs living quarters above the clubhouse will be used by the golf course as a ‘stay and play’ unit this summer. Some work is being done to refresh this unit as well.

As has been reported previously, the golf course had been purchased by Manitoulin Transport from the municipality of Gordon-Barrie Island on November 30, 2018. As well, with the new owners, they secured key personnel with Myrna Thomas and Dave Carr having accepted the positions of clubhouse manager and course superintendent for the coming season.