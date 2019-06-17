GORDON ALEXANDER HART

May 24, 1953 – June 9, 2019

In loving memory of Gordon Alexander Hart. The family of Gordon Hart is saddened to announce his passing at the Mindemoya Hospital on Sunday, June 9, 2019 due to complications from pneumonia. Gordon was born at the old Mindemoya Hospital on May 24, 1953 and lived in Mindemoya during his younger years. He eventually made Toronto his home and worked at various jobs, mostly enjoying working with parks and rec for the City of Toronto. Sadly, he was the victim of head trauma a few times over the years but was fortunate to be able to spend his past 10 years under the excellent care of staff at Manitoulin Lodge in Gore Bay. He enjoyed seeing old friends and classmates and also making new friends. Gordon was predeceased by parents Dr. Daniel (Alex) Hart and Miriam (Midge) Hart of Mindemoya. Lovingly remembered by his brothers Murray (Judy), and Tim (Michelle) along with nieces Shannon and Andrea, nephews Brendan and Connor. There are no formal service plans; however, we would appreciate donations in his name to Manitoulin Lodge in Gore Bay or St. Francis of Assissi church in Mindemoya.