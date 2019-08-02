Golfer tops Special Olympics regional tournament

MANITOULIN – Two Manitoulin Special Olympics (MSO) golf team members did extremely well at a competition held earlier this week, with one taking top spot overall among all competitors and the second finishing a very strong fifth in his division.

“We had Jeff Panamick and Jamie Pyette take part in the (Ontario Special Olympics) regional meet, held at the Osprey Links Golf Course in Callander, on Monday,” said Janet Anning, MSO co-ordinator, in an interview with the Recorder Tuesday. “Floyd Ense is our golf coach; he took on the role of coach last year and has done a super job.”

Ms. Anning explained that Mr. Panamick finished first overall (in his own age division and among all competitors who took part) in the nine-hole tournament, with a score of 40.

“Jamie (Pyette) improved his score by seven shots to shoot 58, and placed fifth in his division,” said Ms. Anning.

“This year’s tournament was a pre-qualifier; next year it will be a qualifier for players to move on to the next level of competition. So our athletes will be attending the regionals again next year,” added Ms. Anning.