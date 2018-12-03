GODFREY BOYNE LOVELACE “BUCK” April 12, 1933 – November 30, 2018

Godfrey Boyne Lovelace “Buck”, a resident of Little Current, died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, on Friday, November 30, 2018 at the age of 85. Born to Annie (nee Armstrong) and Keith Lovelace. Beloved husband of Georgina (nee Bond) of 64 years. Loving father of Gerald (Karla), Judy (Tom), Kevin (Victoria), Cheryl (Randy), Perry (Peggy), Lori (Mike), Carrie (Derek), Jennifer (Cory). Proud Papa of Geoffrey (Sian), Keisha, Joel, Tommy (Heidi), Becky (Stephen), April, Charlene (Matt), Nina (Chris ), Curtis, Melanie (Mike), Jessica, Emmalee, Ryan (Kerrie), Larissa, Alyssa, Rheanne, Scott (Carissa), Shanna, and Taylor. Predeceased by infant grandaughters Anna and Abigail Green. Survived by 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandaughter Avery Lovelace. Son of the late Keith Lovelace and Annie (Armstrong). Cherished brother of late Tom Lovelace, and late Leland Lovelace, and sister Lorraine Coates (Don). Special brother-in-law to Betty Gammie. Friend and co-worker of Lloyd Taylor and Jack Omnet. “Uncle Buck” to many neices and nephews. Buck retired from Manitoulin Health Centre 22 years ago after working there for 30 years as a Stationary Engineer. He always stayed busy doing projects at home, attending card parties,traveling, lending a hand to his family/friends, camping, hunting, and fishing. The last few summers have been spent as a full-time summer resident of Uncle Steve’s (Becky) Campground in Bidwell, where many new friends were made and fish stories were shared. We have all been inspired by our dad’s non-stop work ethic, sense of humour, and love of the simple things in life. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home for visitation from 7 pm -9 pm Monday, December 3, 2018. Funeral Service was 2 pm Tuesday, December 4, 2018. Reverand Faye Stevens officiating with burial at Green Bay Cemetery. Donations to MHC Auxilliary would be greatly appreciated. .

