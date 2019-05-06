GLENELDA ORFORD

Glenelda Orford passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in her 87th year. Dear mother of Cheryl (Stephen) Bertin, Laurie (Rick) Campbell, Gordon (Nancy) Orford and Donna (Rodger) Pearson. Special Grandma of Kristopher (Daniella), Kyle (Katherine), Ryan (Caroline), Lesley (Terrance), Cole (Dawn), April (Richard), Matthew (Shannon), Ashley (Cody), Curtis (Lisa), Kenton (Michelle), and great- grandma of Teigen, Cayne, Conor, Eric, Joshua, Gage, Garrison, Aurora, Atlas, Brodie, Blayklee, Cory and Gryffin. Glenelda will be missed by her brothers Darrell and Dale Shaule and sisters-in-law Reona Campbell, Edna Higgins, Helen Strain, Darlene Orford as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her husband Clifford (2017), parents William and Ethel (Clark) Shaule, sisters Myrna, Gail and brother Dwight Shaule, brothers-in-law Lloyd, Aus, Delbert and Les Orford and sisters-in-law Jewell and Joanna Shaule and Lois Orford. Education was important to Glenelda, and it followed her throughout her life, whether it be in her various careers as a teacher, bus driver, weather technician, or in her day-to-day life. She loved to learn and found a good crochet or knitting pattern a great challenge. She passed on her eagerness to learn to her family and friends whenever she could. She enjoyed quilting and was able to give each of her children and grandchildren the gift of a beautiful quilt. Glenelda loved the company of friends and valued a day spent visiting, tending to her plants, and watching the wildlife around her family home and especially the deer since moving to Manitoulin Lodge. She loved to read and enjoyed both fact and fiction and was interested in novels and newspapers alike. Her good sense of humour was enjoyed by all who were lucky enough to spend time with her. She will be dearly missed and will remain in The Hearts Of All Who Loved Her. Visitation Will Be Held At The Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9 at 11 am. Interment at Burpee Mills Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary, Rotary Club of Gore Bay (Gore Bay Medical Centre) or the Elizabeth Bay United Church as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.