GLEN ANDREW CHRISTOPHER DEBASSIGE

February 26, 1956 – March 5, 2020

In Loving Memory of Glen Andrew Christopher Debassige Kungfu, Yawbeh, Daddy Doodie, Critter D., Mannix, Christopher Almighty, Our Father, Old Chrissy. Chris passed away peacefully at the age of 64 in his home, surrounded by family and friends. Known for his easy-going nature and great sense of humour. Chris worked for the past 24 years at Casino Rama, but in his spare time he enjoyed traveling, woodworking, sketching, golfing, fishing and spending good times on Manitoulin Island with family and friends. He will be sadly missed by wife Amelia “Millie” Gilbert and ex-wife Barbara Finan. Proud Daddy Doodie of Autumn and Bethany, and step-dad to William, Sabrina and Catherine. Chris will be especially missed by his cat, Oreo

and his 11 grandchildren. Dearly loved son of the late Andrew and Eva “Rose” Debassige. Beloved brother of Helen (Ivan predeceased) Crawford, Noel (Mary) Debassige, Bertha (Ludger Leblanc) Saikkonen, Justin (Jean) Debassige, Levina (Jack) Young (predeceased), Edward (Tammy) Debassige, Timothy (predeceased) (Eleanor) Debassige, Tommy Beam, Nellie (predeceased) Debassige, Elaine Debassige, Earl (Debbie) Debassige, Sally (Glen) Hare, and Christy (Ivan) Taibossigai. He will be sadly missed by countless nephews, nieces, co-workers and friends. Family and Friends gathered for visitation at the M’Chigeeng Community Complex Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 5 pm. Funeral Service was at Immaculate Conception Church, Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 am. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. Miigwech to Southlake Regional Health Centre Cancer Care in Newmarket and the Local Health Integration Network in Barrie.