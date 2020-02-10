GERALD ROGER CORBIERE

September 9, 1959 – February 4, 2020

In Loving Memory of Gerald Roger Corbiere, a resident of M’Chigeeng First Nation. He left peacefully for the Spirit World on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 60 years. Gerald will be missed by wife Lucy. Proud father of Dewayne, Perry, Shane and Courteney. Loving Grampa of Dezerae, Brooklyn, Summer and Ayriana. Dearly loved son of the late Leonard and Irene Corbiere. Loved brother of Frances Starke, Ron (Melvina) Corbiere, George (predeceased) (Elizabeth) Corbiere, Agnes (Steve predeceased) Mack, Darlene (Wally) Korolewich, Henry Corbiere, Gladys (Harvey) Drysdale, Wallace (Menesa) Corbiere, Glen (Kim predeceased) Corbiere, Sandra (Grant) Taibossigai, Eric Corbiere (predeceased), and Barry Corbiere (predeceased). He will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Gerald will be especially missed by his beloved dog Sandy. Gerald loved hunting, fishing and mud bogging. He enjoyed buying and selling things in his scrap yard business. Family and friends gathered at the M’Chigeeng Community Complex for visitation

Friday, February 7, 2020 from 1 pm. Funeral Service was Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 pm. Burial followed in the M’Chigeeng Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxilary or a charity of your choice. Miigwetch to everyone who came to support the family. Those who traveled long distances. As well as those who helped with all of the behind the scenes work.