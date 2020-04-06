GEORGE KEITH STERLING

June 9, 1939 – March 4, 2020

Our family is sorry to announce the passing of our brother at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto on March 4, 2020 in his 81st year. Keith was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Elsie (Beaudin) Sterling, his sister Evelyn Sterling Sloan, as well as sisters-in-law Nancy (Shortt) Sterling, Susan (Redikop) Sterling, Diane (Piche) Sterling and grand-niece Jessica Rose Piche. He is survived by brothers Blair (Gladys) Sterling of Blind River, Ontario, Gordon Sterling of The Woodlands, Texas, Wayne (Laura) Sterling of Devon, Alberta, brother-in-law John Sloan of Fergus, Ontario plus a multitude of nieces and nephews. Keith was a stationary engineer but his free spirit led him to work at many and various occupations in Elliot Lake, Sudbury, Toronto and Winnipeg. Generous of nature, Keith was well liked by staff and clients at Haven House in Toronto. He enjoyed playing bingo and watching horse races. Cremation has taken place. A family graveside memorial service will be held on Manitoulin Island at a later date.