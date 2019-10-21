Garry James Dearing of Espanola passed away at the Espanola Regional Hospital on October 11, 2019 at the age of 78. Dear son of the late James and Harriet “Lizzy” (nee Brown) Dearing. Loving father of James Sean Dearing of Evansville, Kellie Lachance (Doug) of Chelmsford, Molly Malo (Jody) of Dowling, Erin Dearing of Espanola and Jamie Dearing of Espanola. Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Adam, Jordan, Owen, Jack, Evan and Eric. Dear brother of Bud (Marg) Dearing of Kagawong and the late Danny Dearing. Also, sadly missed by many friends and relatives. Cremation with a Memorial Service was at the Bourcier Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 9 am until the time of service at 11 am. Interment of ashes at a later date. If so desired, donations to the Pet Save would be appreciated. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.