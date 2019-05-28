GARNET LLOYD REYNOLDS

Garnet Lloyd Renolds of Espanola passed away at the Espanola Nursing Home on May 21, 2019 at the age of 93. Dear son of the late William and Helene (nee Sayia) Reynolds. Beloved husband of Georgeline (nee Vincent). Loving father of Douglas Reynolds (wife Barbara) of Espanola, Christine Reynolds (husband Brian Ferguson) of Massey, Cheryl Reynolds (husband Franco Pacitto) of Espanola and step-father of the late Louis Belanger (wife Linda) , Joanne Belanger of Ottawa, Pauline Belanger (husband Reg McLay) of Mississauga, Johnny Belanger (wife Tammy Proctor) of Midland and Monique Belanger (husband Matthew Haley) of Ottawa. Dear brother of the late Howard Reynolds, Eldon Reynolds and Melvin Reynolds. Cherished grandfather of Debbie, David, Jason, Tanner, Nicholas, Genevieve, Christopher, Angelique, Julien and eight great-grandchildren. Also sadly missed by many friends and relatives. A Memorial Mass celebrating Garnet’s life will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the St Jude Parish at 10:30 am with Fr. Raymond and Fr. Jim Kelly officiating. Interment in the Espanola Cemetery. If so desired, donations to the Espanola Nursing Home or the Royal Canadian Legion Br. #39, Espanola would be appreciated. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.