Gallery: Manitoulin Island’s living nativity, Journey to Bethlehem, marks 21 years

NewsLocalGallery: Manitoulin Island’s living nativity, Journey to Bethlehem, marks 21 yearsBy Expositor Staff - December 5, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Mary and Joseph (played Janyn and Greg Towns) give their donkeys something to eat while stopping for a rest on their way to Bethlehem for the census. photos by Alicia McCutcheon 1 of 17 Mary and Joseph (played Janyn and Greg Towns) give their donkeys something to eat while stopping for a rest on their way to Bethlehem for the census. photos by Alicia McCutcheon - Advertisement -