Future looks bright for MSS golf team

M’CHIGEENG—The future looks good for the Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs golf team.

Jordan Smith, coach of the Mustangs team, told the Recorder last Friday, “last week we went to Elliot Lake to take part in the North Shore Secondary School Association championships. We took four members of the boys’ team to the competition. Carter Abotossaway finished second overall with a score of 89.”

Mustang Eric Varey was sixth overall with a score of 95, with Boston Thibault 12th with a score of 108. Ethan Mejaki took part, but unfortunately did not qualify for the Northern Ontario championship.

“Overall, our team finished third at the NSSSA competition,” said Mr. Smith, so the team qualified for the North Shore championships. “The NOSSA championship took place (on Thursday of last week) and was hosted by Osprey Links Golf Course in Callander.”

“Carter, our lead guy, had a shaky start to his round, but set the tone for the rest of the round shooting 95,” said Mr. Smith. “Boston Thibault shot 107, while Eric Varey posted a score of 110.”

“The competition at NOSSA was tough, there were quite a few teams and the Sudbury golfers are very strong,” said Mr. Smith.

“Our guys have a few years yet to qualify for the provincials,” said Mr. Smith. “I have high hopes for the team, and expect that Carter will place in NOSSA next year. Our team represented the school very well.”