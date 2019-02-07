Special weather statement in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Freezing rain mixed with ice pellets expected to begin Thursday afternoon.



Cloudy conditions with occasional snow and patchy freezing drizzle is expected tonight. As a Colorado low approaches Northeastern Ontario on Thursday, a mix of ice pellets and freezing rain is expected to develop Thursday afternoon.



Current information suggests 5 to 10 mm of freezing rain is possible which could result in broken tree branches and local power outages.



Freezing rain warnings are likely to be issued early Thursday morning.

