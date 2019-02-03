Freezing rain is expected for Manitoulin and North Shore

Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Freezing rain and snow Monday into Monday night.



Snow or freezing rain will spread over Northeastern Ontario early Monday and persist into Monday night. Freezing rain may be mixed with ice pellets or snow.



Precipitation is expected to transition to rain or snow Monday night before coming to an end Tuesday morning.



Hazardous winter driving conditions from accumulating snow and icy surfaces due to freezing rain are anticipated.



The snow and freezing rain are the result of a strong low pressure system from Colorado that will track over Northeastern Ontario.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.