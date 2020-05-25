FREDERICK (FRED) LORNE

ARMSTRONG

1937 – 2020

In loving memory of Fred Armstrong, of Manitowaning, who passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He had fought a battle with cancer for 10 years. Sadly missed by his loving wife and partner Sheila of 56 years, May 15, 2020. Missed and loved by daughter Joanne Stone (predeceased by husband Rod, March 10, 2020), son Rick (partner Sandra and family), grandchildren Zach Armstrong (wife Jill) of London, Keisha Bell (partner Tim) of Regina, SK, Josh Armstrong (partner Bianca) of Prudhomme, SK, Jake Armstrong of Vonda, SK, and Ann and Mark Warnholtz and children of Sherbrooke, Quebec. Predeceased by parents Lorne and Olive Armstrong, brother Jim and wife Linda Armstrong and infant sister. Loved and missed by sister Dorothy and husband Wayne Chapman, sister-in-law Sharon and husband Tom Aelick, nephews, nieces, cousins and close friends. Fred worked on the Great Lakes sailing for a few years but then farming was what he wanted to do. Fred enjoyed going to powwows and having tacos, Amish school sales and the pie and ice-cream, fishing at the Manitoulin Ice Showdown, ploughing matches each fall, horses, Country music, dancing, Monday night Bingo, food and the outdoors. He also enjoyed gatherings with family and phone calls from friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Manitowaning Medical Clinic or your choice. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life and burial to take place at a later date.