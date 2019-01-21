FREDA MARY SMITH

April 10, 1936 – January 12, 2019

Freda Mary Smith, age 82, of Keddy’s Corner, Kings County passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at home. Born on April 10, 1936 in New Glasgow, she was a daughter of the late Roy Kenneth and Sarah Elizabeth “Sadie” (MacDonald) MacDonald. She trained as a nurse and later worked as a bank teller. She enjoyed oil painting and was dedicated to her church. She is survived by her husband, Merle; two sons, Alan (Janet) Martin and Jerry (Laurie) Martin; grandchildren, Amanda (Darrell Goodman), Wynn (Sarah), Korby (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Summer, Reid, Isla and Eamon; brother, Howard (Ali); many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. Besides her parents, Freda was predeceased by her first husband, Cleason “Mart” Martin; son, Rob; brothers, Samuel, Harold, John “Donald”, Emery “Sonny”, Lawrence and Fulton; sister, Elsie. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation by request. The funeral service and reception were held at 2 pm. on Monday, January 21, 2019 in the White Family Funeral Home, Kentville. Burial will take place at a later date. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the VON and Homecare for their care, kindness and compassion. Donations in memory may be made to the VON Annapolis Valley or the charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kentville. On-line condolences and inquiries may be directed to www.whitefamilyfuneralhome.com.

