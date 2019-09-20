Fred Arniel named Branch 514 Legionnaire of the Year

GORE BAY – The Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Branch 514 in Gore Bay honoured one of its long-time members with a Legionnaire of the Year Award. The RCL held its annual honours and awards Monday evening at which many awards and long term service recognition awards were presented.

Fred Arniel was recognized with the Legionnaire of the Year Award, having been nominated for the award by Jim Woods, past president of the Legion. In reading Mr. Woods’ nomination letter, Robert Yaegar, Honours and Awards Chair of the RCL 514 told those on hand for the evening, “Fred Arniel has been an affiliate member of Branch 514 for 20 years. He is a quiet man, not looking for praise, but any time his assistance is needed and asked for, he is always willing to help out.”

“Over the years he has helped at the branch with repairs to our railings, both front and rear doors and painting of the club room,” said Mr. Yaegar. “More than once Fred has done repairs to the Cenotaph at the corner of Poplar and Union Road in Mills, once paying the adjacent land owner for water to pressure wash it, out of his own pocket.”

“Fred is always willing to put out a new wreath at Mills for Remembrance Day, as he lives a short distance from the Cenotaph,” read Mr. Yaegar. “And whenever the branch is hosting a function that requires a luncheon, when asked if he would donate a loaf of sandwiches, Fred has usually brought two.”

“For these and many more reasons, it is my honour to nominate Comrade Fred Arniel for the Legionnaire of the Year Award,” said Mr. Yaegar, reading Mr. Woods’ nomination letter.

Mr. Arniel told the Recorder after the ceremony on Tuesday that receiving the award, “was kind of a shock to me. I don’t know whatever I did to deserve this award. I appreciate it very much, but I certainly wasn’t expecting it.”

Mr. Yaeger and Carrie Lewis president of the RCL Branch 514 told the Recorder that special award certificates were presented to the Gore Bay Public Works department crew for their setting up the display for the Canada Day celebrations held at the Legion.

As well, among the many other awards handed out on Monday were two 40-year service awards to Mike Riching and Marilyn Clarke.