FRANK ALBERT WHALEN

“BERT”

May 17, 1933 – May 26, 2019

Frank Albert Whalen, “Bert”, May 17, 1933 to May 26, 2019. Beloved partner of Joy McVey for 36 years. Loving father of Patty, Chris, Darlene, Virgina, Mark, Sandra, Lisa, Judy, Lylla and Danielle and wonderful grandfather and great-grandfather. As per his wishes cremation with no service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya.