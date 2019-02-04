FRANCIS ENDANAWAS

Francis Endanawas of Sheshegwaning First Nation, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, January 31, 2019, in his 63rd year. Beloved father of Freda Endanawas and Amy Wabegijik. Francis will be sadly missed by his brother Joe (MaryAnne) and sisters Martha (Jim) Hanrahan, Christine (Barry Morton), Cecilia; grandchildren Isaiah, Niomi, Mia; his aunt Adeline Sampson; godchildren Alana, Sophia, Clarice and Charlene. Francis is predeceased by his parents Adam and Clara (Niganiwina) Endanawas; brothers Daniel, Jonas, Tom, Clement, David and sisters Helen, Evelyn, Lillian and Sophia. Today we honour, respect and remember a good-good man who touched and enriched all of our lives in so many different ways. Let’s try to put everyone including myself at ease here… he did not want this to be a sad day in our lives. He really didn’t. For him….for all of us…let’s take a moment to shift our thoughts from how much we’ll miss him to one of your own many funny, joking, laughing, happy, comical times that you shared with him… There will be many for all of us. So briefly… Relive it. Enjoy it and SMILE… Visitation was held at the Sheshegwaning Community Complex on Monday, February 4 from 1 pm until time of the funeral mass on Tuesday, February 5 at 11 am. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Society or charity of choice and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.

