Four Kittens Found in Dumpster on Edmund Street, Sudbury

Around 2:20 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, we were called in relation to an animal in distress at an apartment complex on Edmund Street in Greater Sudbury.

Upon arrival Officers were met by the individual who called in the complaint indicating that there were kittens in the dumpster located on the apartment complex property. The kittens could be heard crying and moving inside of the dumpster.

Officers with the assistance of the caller gathered and removed four small kittens from the dumpster, taking them to a cruiser to keep them warm.

The kittens were brought back to headquarters and the City of Greater Sudbury Animal Services was called. By-law Compliance and Enforcement staff attended to pick up the kittens, bringing them to the Animal Shelter, so that they could receive proper care.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact us at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.