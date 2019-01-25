Flying Club expands scholarship eligibility

GORE BAY—The Gore Bay Flying Club has decided to expand the criteria for its Youth Pilot Training Scholarship. The club has not yet found a prospect for the scholarship this year, among youth in Grade 10 or 11 who are Manitoulin residents. So the criteria are expanded this year as a temporary exception, to include students in Grade 12.

Club instructor Wade Cook emphasized, “this scholarship is a great opportunity for young people. Everything is in place and I hope to be giving flying lessons to a recipient this summer.”

To be the scholarship recipient this year, a candidate would need to complete pilot ‘ground school’ online (hangaaar.com) by mid-May, to start flying lessons in time to finish the instruction before September. Other requirements are a pilot medical, passing an aviation regulations exam and passing the Transport Canada written exam based on the ground school material.

“We have great community support for this scholarship,” commented club president Tim St. Amand. “Thanks to generous support from across the Island a youth from Grade 10 to 12 can become a pilot by next August.”

The scholarship is worth approximately $8,000; the same training done at a flight school could cost up to $15,000. The Club’s scholarship committee can be reached at GBFCScholarship@gmail.com.

The club’s meeting this month also included a presentation for ‘flying companions,’ giving spouses and partners of pilots a wealth of information to make flying with their partner more interesting and comfortable.