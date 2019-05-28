FLOYD MELVIN WABEGIJIG

March 20, 1954 – May 22, 2019

In loving memory of Floyd Melvin Wabegijig, March 20, 1954 -to May 22, 2019, age 65. Beloved father of Melanie Miller (Peter) of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, Sunflower Wilson of Sechelt, British Columbia, Nightsong Kinistino of Regina, Saskatchewan, Gabriel Kinistino of Whitewood, Saskatchewan, Mike Wabegijig (Berlinda) of Long Point First Nation, Quebec, Joseph Wabegijig (Shereen) of North Bay, and Jessie Wabegijig of Toronto. Cherished grandfather of Steven, Adam, Cedric, Mario, Samantha, Darian, Meadow, Diamond, Silver, Aiden, Danzel, Kassius, Rayven, Sebastian, Rachel, Marisa, Jonathan, Lilith and great-grandchildren Tuuka, Nova, Camila, Donovan. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Beloved brother of James (Clara), Harold (Janice), Gail Shawbonquit (Ken), Myra, Sharon, Lisa (Rick Cote) and Todd (Claudette). Melvin joins his loving father Frank and mother

Madeline (nee Naponse) and brothers Ronald, Gene, Dennis and Cecil in the spirit world. Melvin was a beautiful soul with a heart of gold and follower of our traditional ways – a harvester of wild rice, mushrooms, maple syrup and blueberries. He loved the bush and spent much of his time there with those who would join him. He was artistic in beadwork, painting and other crafts. Melvin was very knowledgeable and willingly shared his knowledge. He was a visionary, an activist, and a strong believer in our original ways. Melvin was a member of the American Indian Movement and traveled throughout Canada and the United States defending our rights. His philosophy of life was nothing about us without us. His great sense of humour and his love for all of creation will be greatly missed. Visitation was Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1 pm at the Rabbit Island Centre with a Celebration of Life Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 1pm.

Baa maa pii miinwa.