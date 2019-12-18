Fish on! Bob Izumi coming to Ice Showdown

MANITOULIN – Bob Izumi and his popular Real Fishing Show will be heading to Manitoulin this February to film and host the second edition of the Manitoulin Ice Showdown, February 22 and 23, 2020, on Lake Manitou and Manitowaning Bay.

As part of the Fishing Manitoulin Destination Filming Partnership, Wikwemikong Tourism brought together industry partners to invest in promoting Manitoulin Island as a four-season destination. Bob Izumi’s Real Fishing Show, along with Fuel the Fire TV, will be filming the Manitoulin Ice Showdown as part of a unique collaboration to showcase four-season angling opportunities on Manitoulin Island. The two productions will air in 2020 and 2021 on Global TV, World Fishing Network and the Sportsman Channel.

The partnership includes Northeastern Ontario Tourism, Indigenous Tourism Ontario, Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada, Explore Manitoulin and the Wiikwemkoong Anglers Club.

“Having Bob Izumi film and host the Showdown will, no doubt, raise the profile of our event but more importantly filming the two television productions will ensure that we are doing our part to promote the Island as an iconic destination,” says Wikwemikong Tourism Manager Luke Wassegijig.

The Manitoulin Ice Showdown has evolved from the Wikwemikong Ice Fishing Derby into a multi-day destination fishing event attracting anglers from across the province. It is expected that having Bob Izumi’s Real Fishing Show combined with the over $50,000 in prizes will make the 2020 event an even bigger draw for anglers.

Bob Izumi is Canada’s most popular fishing personality and one of the foremost spokespersons on the sport. Bob has influenced three generations of anglers with his 40 years of promotional work through seminars, his Real Fishing TV show, magazine and radio show. His infectious enthusiasm and approachable demeanour have made him a TV friend to millions of Canadians. As anyone who has ever met him will agree, Bob is exactly the same down-to-earth guy when you meet him in person.

Affectionately referred to as ‘The Gretzky of Fishing,’ Bob has earned his unmatched credibility in the fishing world in part due to his incredible success as a tournament angler. He has fished more tournaments in Canada and the US than any other Canadian angler and is the only Canadian to win the Triple Crown of fishing; capturing the Canadian Open, the Classic Championship, and Angler of the Year titles in a single season. Along with his personal achievements, in 2018 he captained Team Canada to a second-place finish in the inaugural Pan Am Black Bass Championship held in Florida. In 2019 Bob was the driving force behind bringing the Pan Am Championships to Canada, where he led Team Canada to a first-place finish.

The Manitoulin Ice Showdown, a partnership event between Wikwemikong Tourism and The Manitoulin Expositor, began with the first Manitoulin Ice Showdown held in February of 2019. The annual ice fishing derby attracts up to 500 regional visitors annually to Manitoulin Island for a day of family fun.

For more information, or to purchase a ticket to the Manitoulin Ice Showdown, visit FishManitoulin.com or Manitoulin Ice Showdown on Facebook.