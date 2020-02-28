First time fishing on Lake Manitou proves to be a very good decision for Gore Bay resident

Richard Noble wins major prize at annual Manitoulin Ice Showdown event

GORE BAY – Gore Bay resident Richard Noble made his first ever fishing adventure on Lake Manitou pay off very handsomely in the annual Manitoulin Ice Showdown (MIS), held this past weekend.

Mr. Noble won the Pimp’d Hut major prize valued at over $7,000 in the event, having caught the largest combined weight of two Lake Trout per day, on Saturday and Sunday of the showdown. As well, he won a cash prize during MIS.

“Yes, this is the first time I’ve fished on Lake Manitou,” Mr. Noble told the Recorder on Monday, noting he usually fishes in Lake Wolsey and Bayfield Sound.

“I won third place for the largest fish caught in Lake Manitou, an eight pound four ounce Lake Trout,” said Mr. Noble. For his efforts, he won a $2,000 cash prize.

Mr. Noble brought in two fish on both Saturday and Sunday, fishing on Lake Manitou and won the major prize of the derby on that lake, for having the largest combined weight of Lake Trout over the two day event, 22.66 pounds. He won the major prize, which included a six person Eskimo ice hut, Helix 5W/Navionics, Otter towing sleigh, Eskimo Ice Auger, Yamaha EF200Is Generator, Lucky Strike fishing bundle, ice fishing supplies, a Buddy Heater, Striker ice floatation suit, $1,000 UCCM Building Supply gift certificate, snowmobile helmet/gloves, recliner, Manitoulin Brewing Co. beer merchandise, two Salmon Classic tickets, two nights stay at Killarney Mountain Lodge, Mukwa Adventures ATV half day tour and a Screamin’ Reels fishing charter.

“I heard there were over 730 people who took part in the event,” said Mr. Noble. “It was a very well organized event.”

“No, I didn’t expect to win anything, I just decided to take part with some other friends, just to enjoy the weekend,” said Mr. Noble. “I went with the assumption I was donating $100 (entrance fee) to the derby:”

Mr. Noble also explained interestingly enough, “I caught a small fish (Lake Trout) Sunday morning, weighing two pounds. I was going to throw it back because it was so small, but kept it. Good thing I did because it helped to win the big prize.”