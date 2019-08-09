First annual Whitefish Falls Festival on this weekend

WHITEFISH FALLS – The Wild Horse Art Studio in Whitefish Falls is set to host a weekend of summer fun this August 10 and 11.

The 1st Annual Whitefish Falls Festival will be jam-packed with activities for the whole family to enjoy, such as live entertainment with Leo Rainville as the opening and closing act. There will also be face painting, an art table, a dunk tank, balloon games and a variety vendors showing artwork, jewellery, photography and more.

On the second day of the event, attendees can enjoy boating and canoeing at Forbes Resort. Burgers will be served from 3 to 5 pm each day of the festival, and also feel free to come enjoy the food at the community’s other favourite establishments. The Church Mouse will be open for its brunch service, and stop by the Red Dog Grill for their Red Dog Poutine Challenge, which is a huge 10 pounds of fresh cut fries topped with seasoned hamburger, gravy, cheese curds, gravy and bacon. If you can finish it in less than half an hour, it’s free and your picture will be put on the wall. If not, then the price of the dish is $50.

All the activities will kick off at 10 am on Saturday, so if you’re in the area, come out and have some fun!