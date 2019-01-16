First annual Manitoulin Women’s March this Saturday in Kagawong

KAGAWONG—Kagawong will play host to Manitoulin’s first ever Women’s March this Saturday, January 19 beginning at 11 am, coinciding with the global Women’s March movement that first began on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC one day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“It’s out first annual,” said Kagawong Women’s March lead Meg Middleton. “The first one three years ago was about Trump, but it’s since evolved to be about the need for global change for women, with a focus on unity and empowerment.”

Locally, Ms. Middleton said women have many reasons to march, including domestic violence, missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, marginalized voices and, just recently, “the slash in funding by the Ford government to the College of Midwives of Ontario” which, she said, highlights the need for more women in politics and leadership roles.

“It’s not just for women,” Ms. Middleton said. “Anyone who wants to support women should come and march.”

The Kagawong Women’s March will begin at 11 am this Saturday, January 19 at the Main Street Café parking lot. The march will then make its way down Highway 540, down the hill into the village and will end at the Aus Hunt Marina. The Township of Billings has kindly allowed for the use of the Park Centre, which will serve as a warming station for the marchers following the event and where hot chocolate and coffee will be available.

Volunteers will be there as early as 9 am for those wishing to come and make signs (please bring your own materials) at the Main Street Café staging area. Ms. Middleton said anyone who would like to donate sandwiches or other nibbles for the event is welcome to do so.

For more information, contact Ms. Middleton at 705-348-1461 or visit the Facebook events page.