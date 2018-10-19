Firefighters recognized for dedicated service to the Billings community

KAGAWONG—Three members of the Billings Volunteer Fire Department have been honoured and recognized by the township for their long service to the community.

“You guys do an awesome job,” stated Billings Mayor Austin Hunt, who presented 25 year service medals and certificates on behalf of the township to Fire Chief Merv Gilchrist, Randy Peters and William Orford. As well, accompanying brooches were also presented to their spouses, Patsy Gilchrist, Dawn Peters and Sally Orford.

Billings councillor/deputy mayor Sharon Alkenbrack helped Mayor Hunt with the presentations, noting, “on behalf of the township we are very grateful for your many years of service, work, effort and time protecting the township.”

- Advertisement -

Mr. Gilchrist thanked the township and staff for all its support of the fire department.