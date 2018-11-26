Firearms Charges Laid

With the assistance of the OPP’s Tactic and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, Unmanned Aerial Support Unit (UAS), Crisis Negotiators and Critical Incident Command (CIC), the male was apprehended without incident. Several firearms were seized.

As the result of the investigation, a 49 year old male, from Sudbury, Ontario was charged with:

Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC,

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition (two counts), contrary to section 86(1) of the CC.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sudbury, Ontario on November 25, 2018.