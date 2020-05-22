Finnia Chocolate withdraws its application to move to Meredith Street location in Gore Bay

By
Tom Sasvari
-
Lisabeth Flanagan’s scrumptious chocolate was irresistible at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.

GORE BAY - Customers of Finnia Chocolate need not fear; while the business has withdrawn its applications for an official plan amendment (through the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and a zoning by-law amendment from the Town of Gore Bay) to allow for the business to expand and build at a proposed location on Meredith Street in Gore Bay, the proponents are still looking at options that...

Sorry, you have encountered our paywall

Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or  click here.

If you would like to subscribe please click here.

If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at expositorsub@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR