Finnia Chocolate takes silver medal at major competition

GORE BAY – Gore Bay chocolatier Lisabeth Flanagan has again demonstrated that Finnia Chocolate products are among the best in the world, garnering a silver medal at a prestigious competition recently.

Finnia Chocolate, “received a silver medal award at the Northwest Chocolate Festival held in Seattle,” said Ms. Flanagan, owner-operator of Finnia Chocolate on Friday of last week. “This event is the biggest bean to bar chocolate festival around.”

The silver award, “was for our Buttermilk 48 percent bar.

Ms. Flanagan pointed out Finnia’s Buttermilk 48 percent bar has received silver medal awards across the board this year, including the International Chocolate Awards earlier this year, and has done so the past two years.

“The Northwest Chocolate Festival is nice because there are only three or four awards in each category,” said Ms. Flanagan, which speaks to the quality of the entries.