Fine Arts Association show begins August 20

On Monday, August 20, the MFAA’s Annual Members’ Show opens at The Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah.

“You are cordially invited to come and to enjoy the latest artworks created by our group of 56 visual artists, crafters and photographers, and attend our open house celebration August 20 from 1 to 3 pm,” MFAA President Christie Pearson Anderson said. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favourite artwork when they visit, as there will be two Visitor’s Choice Awards. The votes will be counted on the last day of the show by the museum staff and the award will be presented to the winning artist.

The MFAA membership form can be downloaded from the MFAA website (www.manitoulinart.com) if you are interested in joining.

“We would like to acknowledge and thank the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah’s curator Lisa Hallaert for organizing the MFAA Members Shows and for all her hard work in ensuring their success,” Ms. Pearson Anderson added.

The Museum is open seven days a week, Monday to Friday from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. It is closed Labour Day. September hours are 10 am to 4 pm or call ahead to check opening hours (705) 368-2367.