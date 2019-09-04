Fine art on exhibit at the Sheguiandah museum until this Sunday

SHEGUIANDAH – For more than a quarter of a century the Manitoulin Fine Arts Association (MFAA) has been providing a support network and showcases for Island artists. One of the much-anticipated events in the MFAA calendar is the annual Members’ Show in which Manitoulin artists display their latest and greatest creations—and best of all art lovers can take the works home, for a modest stipend.

“We have an incredible selection of works on display in this year’s Members’ Show,” said incoming MFAA president Sue Cairns during the opening reception held Saturday, August 3 at the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah.

Ms. Cairns thanked outgoing president Christie Pearson Anderson for her hard work and dedication to the MFAA over her term.

Currently, the MFAA boasts over 50 members consisting of fine artists and artisans from the Manitoulin and surrounding areas. This year’s show includes paintings, photography and fine crafts. Those attending the show are asked to vote for their favourite artwork after viewing the works. Those votes will be tabulated on the last day of the show by the museum staff to determine this year’s winner of the Visitor’s Choice Award.

If you would like to learn more about the MFAA please check their website at ManitoulinArt.com or attend the MFAA annual general meeting on Sunday, September 8 from 1 to 4 pm, also to be held at the Centennial Museum. The MFAA annual general meeting is open to the public as well as MFAA members.

The MFAA Members’ Show will be running at the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah from August 10 to September 8. Museum hours are open seven days a week, 9:30 am to 4 pm.